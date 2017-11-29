Boardman crime activity: Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Wednesday, Nov. 22

11:20 p.m. – 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave., police received a call from someone saying they believed a person had been shot and killed at an apartment complex. Officers arrived to find blood droplets on the floor of the hallway common area, leading to the door of an apartment, which was slightly open. Police said the door had been forced open. Inside the apartment, officers found a digital scale and suspected heroin and marijuana. Police then received a call that a woman with a gunshot wound was at Big A’s Drive Thru, reporting that she had been shot at a Boardman apartment. The Akron woman told police she went to the apartment with a man she met on Instagram and while there, she was robbed by two men in masks and shot in the leg. Police are investigating.

Thursday, Nov. 23

1:10 a.m. – US-224 near Marinthana Avenue, Michael Gura, 46, of Beaver Falls, Pa., arrested and charged with OVI and failure to display registration. Police said Gura had a blood-alcohol content of .160, over the legal limit of .08, during a traffic stop.

9:32 a.m. – 4000 block of Market St., Robert Swope, 34, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Swope tried to steal body wash and deodorant from Family Dollar. He was found with a crack pipe in his pocket, according to a police report. Police said Swope, who is on parole, was also found with a backpack containing five high school identifications, a belt, and a package of baby wipes, as well as another man’s cell phone. Swope said he found the bag and cell phone.

7:49 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Jillian Russell, 34, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery, theft, and carrying a concealed weapon; Shelby Storey, 22, of Youngstown, charged with theft. A loss prevention officer at Macy’s accused Storey of assisting a shoplifter, identified as Russell, by purposefully not scanning several items. Storey told police it was only his second day on the job so he didn’t know how to use the register, according to a report. Police said Storey also admitted that Russell flirted with him and gave him her phone number. Police said Russell — who has a CCW permit — had her gun and a knife in her purse at the time.

Friday, Nov. 24

2:56 a.m. – 5000 block of Aravesta Ave., Kimberly Glenn, 45, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, open container, and failure to maintain reasonable control. Police said Glenn failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .223, over the legal limit of .08.

7:55 a.m. – Dora Phillipp, 51, of Poland, arrested on felony drug trafficking charges out of Columbiana County.

Saturday, Nov. 25

1:18 a.m. – 6500 block of Market St., police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital after reports that a patient was fighting with hospital security. The girl was accused of spitting in a worker’s face. The worker didn’t know if he wanted to pursue charges.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

