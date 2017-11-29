Campbell McDonald’s temporarily closed after Board of Health visit

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald’s restaurant in Campbell is going to be closed for awhile, according to the Mahoning County Board of Health.

A sanitarian with the Mahoning County Board of Health discovered sewage backup inside of the store on McCartney Road — across from the Lincoln Knolls Plaza — on Wednesday morning.

This happened during a routine inspection of the restaurant.

Workers then voluntarily closed the store.

While the problem is cleaned up and repaired, the store will not be able to open again until after it has been reinspected.