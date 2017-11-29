Carol J. (Lynch) Reigelman Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Carol J. (Lynch) Reigelman, 75, of 125 Rock School Rd, Greenville, Delaware Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at 3:33 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at her residence in Greenville.

She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1941, to the late, Bud and Viola (Vader) Lynch.

Carol attended the First Baptist Church in Greenville and Blue Eye, Arkansas.

She attended Union High School in Girard, Pennsylvania.

She worked as a waitress at Blue Sky in Greenville. Carol was mostly a homemaker but also worked a couple of factory jobs in the Greenville area.

She loved playing bingo, shopping at Wal-Mart and crocheting with her daughter, Kathy and sister, Char. Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and wife.

Carol is survived by her husband at home, William L. Reigelman, Sr. They were married on July 16, 1960. Also surviving are three daughters, Karen Hilinski and companion, Dave Sorg, of Jamestown, Kathy Malone of Greenville and Pamela Krall of Greenville; one son, William L. Reigelman, Jr. of Greenville; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Char Weber and her husband, Robert, of McKean; two brothers, Dennis Lynch and his wife, Kathy, of Fredonia and Joseph Longboat and his wife, Ann, of Erie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Christine Black; grandchildren, Desiree McConnell and Dominic Bates; great-grandson, Jeffery Watkins and brother, James Lynch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 with Pastor Jeffrey Landfried of First Baptist Church in Greenville, officiating.

Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.