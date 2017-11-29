Champion police investigate rash of vandalism

At least eight vehicles and one home had windows shattered in Champion Township by what appears to shots fired from a pellet gun

Vehicles, home damaged by pellet gun in Champion Township

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway in Champion Township after several vehicles and a house have been damaged since Thanksgiving Day.

Police say the damage appears to be by shots from a pellet gun.

At least eight vehicles had windows shattered and one home was hit.

The cars were parked in different parts of the township — on Glendola Avenue, Copeland Avenue, Clearview Drive, Oakhill Drive, Eldon Drive, and Brookside Drive. The house is on State Road.

Some of the victims described seeing the suspects in an older model vehicle with a loud exhaust.

