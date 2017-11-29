Highway Patrol: Colorado driver stopped on I-80 with $96K worth of marijuana in van

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver from Colorado is facing drug trafficking charges after troopers reported finding over 32 pounds of marijuana in his minivan.

On November 21, troopers pulled over Derek Summering, 34, of Silverton, Colorado, on I-80 in Summit County for a turn signal violation.

When troopers approached the Dodge Caravan, they said they could smell raw marijuana. A search of the van uncovered $96,000 worth of marijuana, according to Highway Patrol.

Summering was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

