Columbiana Co. teen with police patch collection now cancer-free

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville teen who collected more than 2,000 police patches during his cancer treatments is now cancer-free.

Team Gavin made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

WKBN has been following the story of Gavin Campbell, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma last November. Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare bone cancer.

Campbell’s story got the nation’s attention after the East Liverpool Police Department started up a collection of police patches for him.He now has patches from departments across the U.S. and said becoming a police officer has always been his dream.