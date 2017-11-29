Columbiana Co. vocational school receives $1,000 donation to keep kids drug free

CCCTC partnered with the non-profit organization Drug Free Clubs of America to help pay for the program

By Published:
CCCTC partnered with the non-profit organization Drug Free Clubs of America to pay for the tests. They received a $1,000 donation.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 150 juniors and seniors at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center have signed up to join a new program that has them promise to say no to drugs.

The Drug Free Club is pretty simple. Students join by promising to stay away from drugs. Then, the school will randomly give drug tests to students to make sure they’re on the right track.

Every week, students who pass have a chance to win some great prizes.

“We’re going to do random drawings every Friday throughout the school year to give students that are members those incentives — the gift cards and hats and shirts — which will entice them to continue to be members and stay drug free,” said Jeremy Corbisello, director/assistant superintendent for CCCTC.

CCCTC partnered with the non-profit organization Drug Free Clubs of America to pay for the tests. They received a $1,000 donation.

All of that money will go toward prizes like gas and restaurant gift cards.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s