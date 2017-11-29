Delivery truck stolen in Cleveland containing 40 Amazon packages

The theft happened around 1 p.m. in East Cleveland Sunday.

Amazon, Amazon.com
CLEVELAND (AP) – Police are searching for the suspects that stole a delivery truck in Ohio with 40 Amazon packages inside.

WEWS-TV reports the theft happened around 1 p.m. in East Cleveland Sunday. The delivery driver says he was dropping off a package when a person ran to his car and drove away.

The driver says he noticed multiple people acting strangely as he dropped off the package. Police have not released a description of the suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

