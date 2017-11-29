Frances Angeline Fill Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Frances Angeline Fill, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, November 29, 2017 in her residence. She was 93.

Mrs. Fill was born February 20, 1924 in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Peter J. and Stella A. (Woiteyak) Stachowiak.

She was a graduate of Mount Jackson Pennsylvania High School and was employed at the Shenango Pottery in New Castle, prior to her marriage.

Frances married the love of her life, Walter Joseph Fill, on June 22, 1946 in St. Margaret’s Church, Mahoningtown section of New Castle. He passed away July 25, 1995. Together, they raised and educated eight children.

Frances was a longstanding active member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell, where she served in many capacities. She was president of the Altar Rosary Society and led the recitation of the Rosary for deceased church members at funeral visitations, led the Divine Mercy Novena and Rosary, served on parish council and as a lector she sang in the church choir and was a vital part of the Family/Pierogi Club where she enjoyed making pierogi with the church crew.

She was also a former member of the Kennedy Christian High School Booster Club, Hermitage.

Frances was a recipient of the Bishop’s Commendation for Service Award by Most Reverend Donald Trautman, Bishop of Erie, in August of 2011 in recognition of her many years of service.

A homemaker, Frances was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her children, family and friends.

She and her husband loved to travel the U.S.A. and took their eight children on vacation every year. They also traveled to the Holy Land, Poland, Egypt, Normandy, Mexico and Medjugorje. Frances enjoyed a strong prayer life and had a deep devotion to St. Anthony, her family and her Catholic faith. She was cherished by all.

Surviving are her eight children, Bernadette Krehnovi and her husband, Richard, Mansfield, Ohio, Albert Fill and his wife, Connie, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Kathy Fill, Acme, Pennsylvania, Thomas Fill and his wife, Cheri, Littleton, Massachusetts, Dr. David Fill and his wife, Patti, Hermitage, Mark Fill and his wife, Rhonda, also Hermitage, Jacqueline Evans and her husband, Mark, New Brighton, Pennsylvania and Antoinette “Toni” Edwards and her husband, Dr. Robert Edwards, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; 31 grandchildren, Richard, Christina, John, Theresa, Lisa and Emily Krehnovi, Michael, Peter and Andrew Fill, Sister Magdeline O.S.B., Anthony, Jenna, Christopher, Timothy and Dominick Fill, Brian, Julie and Katie Fill, Cassandra, Nicholas, Kenneth and Daniel Fill, Matthew, Luke, John and Gabrielle Evans and Christopher, R.J., Anna, Allison and Ashley Frances Edwards; 20 great-grandchildren, Claire, Sophia, Kaitlyn, Alexa, Sarah, Joseph, Lucy and Mary, Jack, Lydia and Gina, Genevieve Frances and Lily, James, Ben, Maya, Grace, Tyler, Maggie and Roman. She also leaves three sisters, Marie Chlebowski; Genevieve Pierog and her husband, Stanley and Rita Kotarba and her husband, John; two sisters-in-law, Margie Stachowiak and Alice Fill; a brother-in-law, John Kurelko and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Frances was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, PFC Joseph A. Stachowiak, who was killed while serving as a medic in the 507th Airborne 82nd Division during WW II and Bernie Stachowiak.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the endowment fund of Holy Cross Cemetery, care of St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or to Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2 in St. Adalbert’s Church, 1035 Fruit Ave., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.