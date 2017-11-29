Gregg Kent Arnold Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Gregg Kent Arnold, age 66, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at his residence.

Gregg was born on October 11, 1951 in Warren, the son of the late Raymond Robert and Gwendolyn Irene (Diehl) Arnold.

Gregg married Kay Ellen Hauser on March 29, 1980. Gregg and Kay have been blessed with 37 wonderful years of marriage.

Gregg was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the military police and semi-retired as a tool and die maker with Delphi.

He enjoyed yard work, woodworking, watching car shows and his favorite show, This Old House. Gregg loved spending time with family. Gregg was always helping his neighbors and known for his generosity.

Loving memories of Gregg will be carried on by his wife, Kay Ellen Arnold of Paris Township; daughters, Kimberly (Eric) Coons of Phoenix, New York, Julie (Kenneth) Walton of New Providence, Pennsylvania, Diana (Liz) VanWinkle of Akron and Dawn (James) Lytle of Newton Falls; his son, David (Debbie) VanWinkle of Warren; sisters, Pamela (Ted) Dilday of Aurora, Sandra Brown of Austintown and Bonnie (Lynn) Beaumont of Rittman; brothers, Robert (Anne) Arnold of Augusta, Georgia and Michael (Angela) Arnold of Bazetta; grandchildren, Xander Coons, Finn Coons, Kenny Walton, Gavin VanWinkle-Bright, Travis Lytle, Dominic VanWinkle, Ellie VanWinkle, Nicole Sundquist, Daniel Prince and Nicole Wayt and two great-grandchildren.

Gregg was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rebekah Walton.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.

Gregg will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.