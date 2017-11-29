Hunter paces Fitch to season opening win

Fitch will meet Struthers next.

By Published: Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fitch girls’ basketball team begins their season with a 66-42 victory over Southeast this evening.

Sabria Hunter scored a game-high 24 points for Fitch. Hunter accumulated a total of 15 points in the second and third quarters. Jada Lazaro and Camryn Constance both finished with 12 points apiece.

Fitch led at the half, 42-27.

Hannah Schill made a trio of three-point baskets to close out the contest with 17 points for the Pirates. Andrea Radcliff scored all 14 of her points on two-pointers.

The Falcons (1-0) will travel to Struthers on Saturday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s