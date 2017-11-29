Impressive Poland gets 22 from Gajdos against Liberty

The Bulldogs will meet Harding on Saturday.

Poland Bulldogs High School Basketball - Poland, OH

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s girls basketball team scored 43 in the opening half and 44 in the second as the Bulldogs rolled to a 87-34 win over Liberty.

Poland outrebounded the Leopards, 48-22, as they shot 48.1% from the floor (38-79).

Bella Gajdos led Poland in the scoring column with 22 points (10-24 FG) as she finished with 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Sarah Bury closed out the contest with a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds). Maggie Sebest made 9 of 12 from the field as she tallied 18 points.

Liberty was led by Sharda Williamson’s 12 points and China Tate’s 11. Tate also had 9 rebounds.

Next up for Poland (1-0) will be a Saturday matinee matchup at Harding.

Liberty (0-1) will return home for a three-game homestand against Crestview (Monday), Brookfield (Wednesday) and LaBrae (following Monday).

