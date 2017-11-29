Jean I. Albright Obituary

November 29, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jean I. Albright, age 85, died at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 30, 1932.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.