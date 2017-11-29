Man sentenced for murder of man, pregnant woman in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man, who pleaded guilty to killing a man and pregnant woman in Ravenna, was sentenced Wednesday.

David Calhoun, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 33-year-old LeShaun Saunders, 32-year-old Sara Marsh, and her unborn child last November.

Police said previously that they believed there was bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders. Marsh’s family said she didn’t know Calhoun and that Marsh was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

At the time of the shooting, Calhoun was able to escape the crime scene and was on the run for about a month until his arrest.

