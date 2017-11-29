Matt Lauer fired from NBC

The TODAY show anchor is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, according to CBS News

By Published: Updated:
Matt Lauer
Courtesy: CNN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CBS News) -NBC News has fired longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate workplace behavior.

The network opened the “Today” show on Wednesday with news of the termination. NBC News chairman Andy Lack released a statement, saying the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack wrote. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The news comes a week after CBS News fired “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s