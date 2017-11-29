Paul F. Brandenstein Obituary

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Paul F. Brandenstein, a longtime resident of Lackawannock Township, passed away at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Erie VA Medical Center. He was 90.

Mr. Brandenstein was born November 17, 1927 in Sharon, a son of William J. and Mary G. (Niehaus) Brandenstein.

He was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school he enlisted in the US Army, serving during WWII with the occupation forces in Okinawa.

He was an active member at the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, where he was a eucharistic minister and an usher.

Paul was also a member of American Legion, Post #299, Shenango Valley VFW, Post#1338 and Knights of Columbus, Council 684, all in Sharon.

Paul coached midget football at West Middlesex and was a fan of Notre Dame football. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and coin collecting.

His wife, the former, Marian L. Pears, whom he married on August 13, 1949, passed away on November 4, 1991.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Ann Billingsley and her husband, Craig, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Jean Marie Puhl and her husband, Tony, West Middlesex; two sons, William F. Brandenstein and his wife, Deb, Olean, New York and James M. Brandenstein and his wife, Elaine, Hubert, North Carolina; a sister, Teresa Kramer and her husband, Edward, Sharon; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Agnes Lawrence and two brothers, George and Joseph Brandenstein.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159 or to Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16504.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon and again Saturday, December 2 from 12:00 Noon until the time of mass in the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2 in the Church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Entombment will be held at America’s Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.