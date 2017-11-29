Police investigating robbery of Boost Mobile store in Austintown

The store on Mahoning Avenue was robbed Tuesday evening

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are investigating the robbery of Boost Mobile on Mahoning Avenue.

It happened at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Two employees who were working at the time told police that the robber came into the store with a handgun. He made them go into the back room and get on the ground after demanding money from the cash register.

One employee told police that his cell phone was also taken by the robber. They waited until just after 6:30 to call police because they were scared the man was still in the store, according to a police report.

They described the robber as being a black man in his early- to mid-30s, approximately 6′ tall and 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a green bandana on his face.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber. They’re reviewing surveillance video from the store and nearby area.

