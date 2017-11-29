Presentation at Poland Library to address internet scammers

Related Coverage Local animal lover’s identity used in online romance scam

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few weeks ago, First News brought you the story of a local man whose identity was used in an online romance scam.

Wednesday night, a representative of the Sisterhood Hunters will give a presentation at the Poland Library.

The Sisterhood Hunters specialize in tracking down and exposing internet scammers.

Online scammers steal millions of dollars a year from their victims, according to Barb Smith, a supervising librarian.

“Around the holidays, especially, I think romance scams are more prevalent so we thought this would be an interesting topic to alert people to the dangers of strangers they meet on the internet,” she said.

That discussion takes place Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Poland Library, located at 311 S. Main St. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.