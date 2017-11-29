Sawyer leads Boardman past Mooney in opener



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Katelyn Sawyer tallied 19 points to lead Boardman to a 40-34 win over Cardinal Mooney Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Raegan Burkey also reached double-figures with 11 in the win for the Spartans.

Lauren Frommelt led the Cardinals with 8 points in the setback.

Cardinal Mooney is now 0-1 on the campaign. The Cardinals return to action Saturday on the road at Southeast.

Boardman starts the season 1-0. The Spartans return to the floor Saturday on the road at Niles.