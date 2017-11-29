Storm Team 27: A sunny afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be another nice, November day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler today with afternoon temperatures staying in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will start dry, but rain chances will increase late afternoon toward evening.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 49

Tonight: Clouds increasing,

Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon/evening rain showers. (60% PM)

High: 51

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 34

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 30