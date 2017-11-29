Storm Team 27: Showers return Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather expected through early Thursday. Look for rain showers to return to the region through the day. Especially into the afternoon. The showers will be light and should wrap up by early evening.

Better weather Friday and into the weekend. Turning colder through the middle of next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing. Mainly afternoon. (70%)

High: 53

Thursday night: Chance for a shower early. (40%)

Low: 32

Friday: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 35

Monday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing afternoon. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 35

Tuesday: Falling temperatures. Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 30

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 30 Low: 23