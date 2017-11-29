Three people arrested in connection with 12-year-old’s murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Cleveland police announced Wednesday a 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the Black Friday shootings that left a 12-year-old Parma boy dead and five other teens injured.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is the third suspect in custody. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week.

Police say a decision on the criminal charges against the woman will come within the next 48 hours.

The shootings happened in the area of East 116th and Buckeye around 7:30 p.m.on Nov. 24.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was at his father’s beauty supply store when he and his dad heard a commotion outside a nearby liquor store.

They went outside to look and that is when the boy was shot.

The Parma 7th grader managed to run back into his father’s store, where he collapsed and died. His father was not hurt.

Five other teenagers outside the liquor store were shot as well. Two have been treated and released, but three of them remain at University Hospitals in either stable or critical condition.

The victim’s names are not being released, but they are three 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.