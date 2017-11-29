Union wants teachers setting goals for Youngstown kids, CEO disagrees



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he’s holding every adult in the system accountable for academic success or failure — and that includes the teachers.

Mohip and the teachers union, the Youngstown Education Association, disagree on how teachers should be evaluated. Mohip proposed two options — neither of which the teachers liked.

He used Wednesday night’s CEO update meeting at East High School to tell the community and the teachers union how his academic targets are going to work.

“They are going to be what an average child should be able to learn in a set amount of time,” Mohip said.

He said, currently, 95 percent of Youngstown’s teachers are ranked as either skilled or accomplished.

“But I do question that truly 95 percent of them are.”

Mohip said he’s giving the teachers union two options.

First, a shared attribution system where 50 percent of every teacher’s evaluation is based on a district-wide score. Fifty-six percent of the teachers are opposed to shared attribution.

“Shared attribution is supposed to encourage collaboration between teachers,” Mohip said.

The second option is the Student Learning Objectives, or SLO, system where the district will set the targets and teachers will be expected to achieve them.

“I have talked to teachers who have submitted their SLOs and have submitted their targets, only to be returned,” Mohip said. “They were told that their target was too high. That is not okay.”

The teachers union, however, doesn’t like either option. A statement from the YEA reads:

No one knows the unique needs of our children better than the teachers. Therefore, we believe that it is the teachers that should be setting the growth targets for their students.”

Mohip said national averages should apply in Youngstown.

“I’m told, ‘Well, the national averages don’t necessarily matter here in Youngstown because they don’t understand our kids.’ It makes my stomach turn.”

He said the teachers are being provided the necessary support. Most of them are getting 100 hours of professional development this year, along with job-embedded coaching.

