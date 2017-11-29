Warren police: Pregnant woman stabs father of child with steak knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a pregnant woman stabbed the father of her child with a steak knife during a fight at their Warren home.

Police were called to their apartment in the 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old La’Nesha Workman by the front entrance with a baby.

Brian Henry, 44, was lying on the floor at the bottom of the stairs, bleeding from his leg.

Both Workman and Henry accused one another of assault.

Workman, who police said was seven weeks pregnant, told police that she and Henry began arguing after they woke up to feed their child. She said Henry hit her so she stabbed with a steak knife in self-defense.

Police said she had a small cut near her eye and brush burns on her knees that she said were caused by being pushed by Henry.

Henry said, however, that Workman came after him with the knife, stabbing him as he tried to leave. He told police that he may have hit her as he tried to get away.

Workman said she had a high-risk pregnancy, so she was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

On Tuesday, officers returned to the couple’s apartment to arrest Workman on felonious assault and domestic violence charges. She’s currently being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail.

Henry also faces a domestic violence charge, but Workman said he was being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital for his injury.