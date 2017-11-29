Wilmington’s unbeaten season is on the line against Washington

2017 PIAA Class AA Football Western Final

Washington (13-0) vs. Wilmington (13-0)

Friday, December 1 at Slippery Rock University (7 pm)

Winner will play either Southern Columbia or Dunmore in the State Championship at Hershey

Road to the State Semifinal

Washington

Prexies 37 Steel Valley 10

Prexies 19 North Catholic 14

Prexies 54 East Allegheny 7

Prexies 42 Freedom 9

Prexies 49 Bethlehem-Center 20

Prexies 33 Burgettstown 0

Prexies 54 Chartiers-Houston 14

Prexies 55 Bentworth 7

Prexies 54 Sto-Rox 16

Prexies 12 Frazier 0

Prexies 41 South Park 0

Prexies 68 Brownsville 7

Prexies 36 Charleroi 8

Wilmington

Greyhounds 33 Clarion 6

Greyhounds 31 Greenville 13

Greyhounds 49 Reynolds 0

Greyhounds 48 Maplewood 14

Greyhounds 24 Slippery Rock 14

Greyhounds 52 Hickory 0

Greyhounds 14 Greenville 6

Greyhounds 42 Reynolds 3

Greyhounds 69 Mercer 0

Greyhounds 35 Sharpsville 0

Greyhounds 74 Lakeview 0

Greyhounds 49 West Middlesex 0

Greyhounds 21 Sharon 7

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Washington, 42.6; Wilmington, 41.6

Scoring Defense: Wilmington, 4.8; Washington, 8.6

Getting to know: Washington

…Washington won their first WPIAL championship in sixteen years (2001). The Prexies rushed for over 300 yards last week in their 37-10 WPIAL title victory over last year’s Class AA Champs – Steel Valley. Curtis Garner and Nick Welsh both topped the 100-yard plateau in the win.

Playoff History

Washington

State Playoff Record: 3-1

State Championships: 1 (2001)

State Finalists: 1 (1993)

Results from the Western Final

2001 (AA) – Prexies 42 Bishop McCort 21

1993 (AA) – Prexies 21 Forest Hills 0

Wilmington

State Playoff Record: 15-11

State Championships: 1 (2008)

State Finalists: 1 (1988)

Results from the Western Finals

2015 (AA) – Steel Valley 49 Greyhounds 13

2009 (AA) – Greensburg CC 14 Greyhounds 10

2008 (AA) – Greyhounds 29 Aliquippa 28 OT

2007 (AA) – Jeannette 41 Greyhounds 21

2006 (AA) – Jeannette 28 Greyhounds 7

2000 (AAA) – West Allegheny 37 Greyhounds 7

1997 (AA) – South Park 33 Greyhounds 7

1988 (AA) – Greyhounds 21 Bellwood-Antis 0

Class AA Championships by District

WPIAL – 9

…Last in 2016, Steel Valley 49 Southern Columbia 7

District 4 – 5

…Last in 2015, Southern Columbia 49 Aliquippa 14

District 3 – 4

…Last in 2012, Wyomissing 17 Aliquippa 14