Wilmington’s unbeaten season is on the line against Washington

2017 PIAA Class AA Football Western Final
Washington (13-0) vs. Wilmington (13-0)
Friday, December 1 at Slippery Rock University (7 pm)
Winner will play either Southern Columbia or Dunmore in the State Championship at Hershey
Road to the State Semifinal
Washington
Prexies 37 Steel Valley 10
Prexies 19 North Catholic 14
Prexies 54 East Allegheny 7
Prexies 42 Freedom 9
Prexies 49 Bethlehem-Center 20
Prexies 33 Burgettstown 0
Prexies 54 Chartiers-Houston 14
Prexies 55 Bentworth 7
Prexies 54 Sto-Rox 16
Prexies 12 Frazier 0
Prexies 41 South Park 0
Prexies 68 Brownsville 7
Prexies 36 Charleroi 8
Wilmington
Greyhounds 33 Clarion 6
Greyhounds 31 Greenville 13
Greyhounds 49 Reynolds 0
Greyhounds 48 Maplewood 14
Greyhounds 24 Slippery Rock 14
Greyhounds 52 Hickory 0
Greyhounds 14 Greenville 6
Greyhounds 42 Reynolds 3
Greyhounds 69 Mercer 0
Greyhounds 35 Sharpsville 0
Greyhounds 74 Lakeview 0
Greyhounds 49 West Middlesex 0
Greyhounds 21 Sharon 7
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Washington, 42.6; Wilmington, 41.6
Scoring Defense: Wilmington, 4.8; Washington, 8.6
Getting to know: Washington
…Washington won their first WPIAL championship in sixteen years (2001). The Prexies rushed for over 300 yards last week in their 37-10 WPIAL title victory over last year’s Class AA Champs – Steel Valley. Curtis Garner and Nick Welsh both topped the 100-yard plateau in the win.
Playoff History
Washington
State Playoff Record: 3-1
State Championships: 1 (2001)
State Finalists: 1 (1993)
Results from the Western Final
2001 (AA) – Prexies 42 Bishop McCort 21
1993 (AA) – Prexies 21 Forest Hills 0
Wilmington
State Playoff Record: 15-11
State Championships: 1 (2008)
State Finalists: 1 (1988)
Results from the Western Finals
2015 (AA) – Steel Valley 49 Greyhounds 13
2009 (AA) – Greensburg CC 14 Greyhounds 10
2008 (AA) – Greyhounds 29 Aliquippa 28 OT
2007 (AA) – Jeannette 41 Greyhounds 21
2006 (AA) – Jeannette 28 Greyhounds 7
2000 (AAA) – West Allegheny 37 Greyhounds 7
1997 (AA) – South Park 33 Greyhounds 7
1988 (AA) – Greyhounds 21 Bellwood-Antis 0
Class AA Championships by District
WPIAL – 9
…Last in 2016, Steel Valley 49 Southern Columbia 7
District 4 – 5
…Last in 2015, Southern Columbia 49 Aliquippa 14
District 3 – 4
…Last in 2012, Wyomissing 17 Aliquippa 14