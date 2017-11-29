Youngstown murder suspect enters guilty plea in New York

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who is a suspect in the death of a woman in Youngstown, and then fled to Niagara Falls where police found the victim in the man’s trunk, pleaded guilty to menacing charges in New York.

JeShawn Elliott, 27, was originally charged with attempted assault on a police officer but pleaded guilty Tuesday to menacing. The charges stem from his arrest in New York after police found the body of 28-year-old Anvia Mickens in the trunk of Elliot’s car.

Police say Elliott drove to Niagara Falls where officers found his car parked near the Niagara River with Micken’s body inside. She had suffered 23 stab wounds, 14 lacerations, and strangulation, according to autopsy results.

Police in New York spotted Eliott riding a bike a short distance from where his car was discovered. Elliott fell off the bike when police started chasing him. Police said they tased him after he pulled a folding knife on officers.

He was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation and later to jail on attempted assault of a police officer and menacing charges.

Investigators don’t know why Elliott drove to Niagara Falls, as he has no connection to the area.

Police aren’t sure yet where Mickens was killed but the medical examiner determined she had been dead for at least 12 hours. Her body was found August 9.

Elliott will be sentenced in New York on the menacing charge on December 19 and then is expected to face charges in Youngstown in connection to Mickens’ death.