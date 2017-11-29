1 dead in Youngstown; third shooting in 3 days

It's the second shooting death in one day and the third in the city since the weekend

Youngstown Police are investigating another homicide. It's the second shooting death in one day and the third in the city since the weekend.

Police say a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night at the Last Call Bar and Grill on South Avenue.

People inside the bar told police they heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. When officers got there, they found the body of a man on the bathroom floor.

Police have not released the victim’s name yet, but investigators said he is in his 40s.

Captain Brad Blackburn said no one has been arrested yet and that the investigation is active.

“We have some good leads we’re in the process of following up on now,” Blackburn said.

This is the third shooting death in as many days in the city of Youngstown. A man was shot outside of a gas station on Logan Avenue Tuesday morning and another man was fatally shot Saturday at the corner or Wirt Street and Belmond Avenue.

Blackburn said none of the shootings are related and that there a “couple fueding factions.”

“It’s just the way it goes. Sometimes we catch several in a row and then sometimes we go months without,” Blackburn said.

Anyone with information on any of theh shootings is aske to call Youngstown police at (330) 742-8900 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers at (330) 746-CLUE(2583).

