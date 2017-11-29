Youngstown students get help from NASA on 3-D Mars rover project

From right here in the Valley, students got to test their engineering skills Wednesday on the surface of Mars

Ninth graders with Valley STEM Academy put together Mars rover kits. Then, they redesigned and 3-D printed parts of the rovers and tested them on a make-shift surface of the red planet.

Over a video-call, students got to speak with NASA engineers and scientists to help improve their designs.

“It gives them an authentic experience to people in the industry to kind of ask them questions about the Mars rover they currently use and how they could better re-design it to facilitate with NASA what their needs are,” said Rachel Young, of the Valley STEM and ME2 Academy.

Students are competing with other districts to redesign the new Mars rover that NASA will launch into space in 2020.

