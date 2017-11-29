YSU Men drop fourth straight; Penguins fall to Robert Morris



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s Basketball Team fell to Robert Morris, 81-74 Wednesday night at Beeghly Center. It was the team’s final non-conference home game of the season.

The Penguins have now lost four straight games.

Four players reached double-figures for YSU. Devin Haygood led the Penguins with 15 points. Braun Hartfield and Garrett Covington finished with 12 points apiece in the setback.

Five Colonials reached double-figures in the victory. RMU was led by Dachon Burke who tallied 21 points and 9 rebounds. Matt McConnell added 18, while Jon Williams and Koby Thomas tallied 11 points apiece. Charles Bain finished with 10 points.

Robert Morris improves to 4-3 on the season.

YSU drops to 2-6 overall. The Penguins visit DePaul Thursday at 2PM.