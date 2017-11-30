Canfield Boys cruise past Marlington in opener

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Marlington 61-44 in the regular season opener for both teams Thursday night.

The Cardinals placed two players in double-figures. Spencer Woolley led the way with 16 points in the win, while Ben Shapiro added 13 for Canfield.

Austin Brady and Blane Himmelheber led the Dukes tallying 14 points apiece.

The Dukes are now 0-1 on the season.

With the win, Canfield is 1-0 to start the campaign. The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday December 5th at home against the Lakeview Bulldogs.

