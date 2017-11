SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are cleaning up the scene of a car versus semi-truck accident in Salem.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Salem-Grange Road and Route 45.

Traffic is now being detoured around the area.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.