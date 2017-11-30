Cavs’ Shumpert to have arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo (5) loses the ball as he tries to drives around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Cleveland won 111-76. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was set to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday morning.

The Cavaliers said Thursday that Shumpert was reevaluated by team physicians Dr. Richard Parker and Dr. James Rosneck after the Cavaliers’ home victory over Miami on Tuesday night. Shumpert was scheduled to have surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health.

Shumpert was not available Tuesday night after playing seven minutes Monday night in a victory at Philadelphia. He’s averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season.

The Cavaliers were in Atlanta on Thursday night.

