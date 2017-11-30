Denise L. Vokurka Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A private funeral service was held for Denise L. Vokurka, 55, who passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

She was born on November 17, 1962 in Painesville, Ohio, daughter of Richard Johnston and Jerilynn Condor.

Surviving is her mother, Jerilynn Condor; three sons, Jason of Youngstown, Jacob of Phoenix, Arizona and Brandon of Mentor, Ohio and a daughter, Jerilynn of Mentor. She also leaves three grandchildren, Daniel, Jasmine and Damien.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard and a daughter, Roslyn.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

