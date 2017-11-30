Ohio governor’s race heats up as GOP’s DeWine, Husted merge

By forming a team, DeWine and Husted merge significant grassroots and fundraising efforts

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mike Dewine and Jon Husted
Mike Dewine and Jon Husted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s race for governor has kicked into high gear as a major Republican merger and a big Democrat’s expected entry causes candidates to rethink their futures.

Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, the state’s attorney general and secretary of state, planned to announce a joint ticket Thursday, with the younger Husted signing on as DeWine’s running mate.

Rival GOP candidate Mary Taylor, the state’s lieutenant governor, planned an announcement on her campaign’s future later in the day.

On the Democratic side, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer says he’s decided not to run.

Springer’s announcement on a weekly podcast came days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog. The move was considering positioning for an expected entry soon into the race.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s