Earnhardt wins most popular for 15th year

Only Bill Elliott won the award more than Earnhardt

By Published:
Sprint Cup driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaks to the media during a press conference at Martinsville Speedway Friday, April 1, 2016 in Martinsville, Va. Earnhardt Jr. mes with reporters days after announcing via Twitter that he will donate his brain to concussion research. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrapped up his final season as a NASCAR driver with one last piece of hardware. He won the Most Popular Driver Award on Thursday night for a 15th consecutive time.

The award is based on a fan vote and sponsored by the National Motorsports Press Association. Only Bill Elliott won the award more than Earnhardt – 16 times between 1984 and 2002 – before he removed his name from consideration.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver following NASCAR season finale, and he will move to NBC’s broadcasting team next year.

