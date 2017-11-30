Investigators arrest 10 men during local prostitution sting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten suspects were picked in an undercover sex sting.

Police said the suspects responded to “sex for hire” online advertisements.

Those arrested are:

Sergio Galazia

Brian Glunt

Brian Kerr

Todd Lindberg

Jason Miodrag

Michael Morton

Cean Westley Nelsen

Larry Pasquarello

Gerald Rodriguez

Robert Rohrbaugh

They were arraigned Thursday morning in Warren Municipal Court on solicitation charges.

Robert Rohrbaugh, an attorney, didn’t appear in court, instead of filing a written waiver.

Todd Lindberg is the Austintown Schools girls varsity bowling coach. Austintown Schools said Lindberg has been placed on suspension.

“Our top priority is the safety of the young ladies on the team. As soon as we received information of the arrest last evening, we immediately placed the coach on suspension. This arrest is not affiliated with the Austintown Schools in any way, and the safety of our student-athletes was not compromised at any time. The administration at Fitch will be communicating with our bowling student-athletes and parents this afternoon,” said Superintendent Vincent Colaluca.

Lindberg has no previous criminal record, according to the district.

This was a joint investigation with Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Austintown and Warren police departments, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Parole Authority and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

