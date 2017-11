STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say two parents were making meth at the time law enforcement busted their home.

They said two children were inside the house on Moore Street during the raid, which happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A two-month investigation by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force led up to the raid.

WKBN 27 First News is working to verify the suspects’ names. We will bring you that information as soon as we have it.