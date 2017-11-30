It’s a boy! Pirates Andrew McCutchen announces baby Steel

It's been a big month for McCutchen. On Nov. 3, the team exercised their $14.75 million option him.

Published:
Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates’ star outfielder Andrew McCutchen just became a new father.

McCutchen and his wife welcomed their new baby boy named Steel on Monday morning.

McCutchen says in an Instagram post that watching his wife go through labor has made him “appreciate, love and respect her even more.”

He says mom and baby are both doing well.

The 31-year-old, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 NL Most Valuable Player, signed a $51.5 million, six-year deal in 2012 that included the option, which had a $1 million buyout attached.

He signed off on the baby announcement saying “Okay, I gotta go and stare at him some more.”

