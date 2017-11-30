Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 30, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 30, 2017:
Teqwan Scott: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, burglary and aggravated possession of drugs
Christopher A. Hosey: Carrying concealed weapons, breaking and entering and vandalism
Raymon Autry: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Juran Hill: Illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated
Raeshawna Underwood: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Michael Easton: Felonious assault
Ned J. Anderson, Jr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine
Kayla Elizabeth Lombaiso: Theft
Christal M. Frye: Possession of cocaine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia
Duane Witherspoon: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott M. Porter: Theft
Michael A. Varchulik: Robbery and grand theft
James Blackmon: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Desmond Cochrane: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
George Milburn and Gregory Horne: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and possession of drug paraphernalia
Taylor Nicole Brenner: Grand theft
Joseph M. Macik: Possession of heroin
Victor Green: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, tampering with evidence and assault
Stephen Mazzola: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Demetrius Lockett: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business
Frances Turner: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Miles B. Hogan: Escape
Tracina Putnam: Escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
