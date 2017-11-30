Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 30, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 30, 2017:

Teqwan Scott: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, burglary and aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher A. Hosey: Carrying concealed weapons, breaking and entering and vandalism

Raymon Autry: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Juran Hill: Illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated

Raeshawna Underwood: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Michael Easton: Felonious assault

Ned J. Anderson, Jr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine

Kayla Elizabeth Lombaiso: Theft

Christal M. Frye: Possession of cocaine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia

Duane Witherspoon: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott M. Porter: Theft

Michael A. Varchulik: Robbery and grand theft

James Blackmon: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Desmond Cochrane: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

George Milburn and Gregory Horne: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor Nicole Brenner: Grand theft

Joseph M. Macik: Possession of heroin

Victor Green: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, tampering with evidence and assault

Stephen Mazzola: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Demetrius Lockett: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Frances Turner: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Miles B. Hogan: Escape

Tracina Putnam: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

