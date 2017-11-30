Man claims he caught eye-eating parasite at Kennywood Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh amusement park claiming he contracted an eye-eating parasite after getting splashed on a water ride.

Robert and Krystsina Trostle claim in their lawsuit filed Tuesday that he contracted the parasite while riding Raging Rapids at Kennywood Park July 2.

Robert Trostle claims his eye became inflamed, and he was diagnosed with acute conjunctivitis. His symptoms worsened, and on July 14 he says he was diagnosed with microsporidia keratitis.

The lawsuit claims Trostle endured “an extremely painful surgery” that wasn’t able to completely remove the parasite. He says he still suffers from pain and blurry vision in his left eye.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and is seeking more than $35,000 in damages.

A Kennywood spokesman says he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)