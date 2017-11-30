Man sentenced for cocaine death of girlfriend’s son in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the cocaine death of his girlfriend’s son.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Kevin Gamble on Thursday as part of an agreed sentence.

Gamble pleaded guilty to child endangering and involuntary manslaughter in October, right before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the trial.

Gamble and Raenell Allen were arrested in May after an investigation into the death of 9-year-old Marcus Lee, who was Allen’s son.

Prosecutors said Lee died the day after Christmas from what doctors called “acute cocaine toxicity.” A police report said he was having seizures and couldn’t breathe on his own.

Allen, who pleaded guilty to child endangering, will be sentenced on December 5.