Matt Lauer issues first statement following NBC firing

Lauer's statement was read this morning by his former co-hosts on the show

Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former TODAY show host Matt Lauer issued his first public statement this morning surrounding sexual misconduct allegations that prompted his firing Wednesday.

Lauer’s statement was read this morning by his former co-hosts on the show:

There are no words to express my sorrow and reget for the pain that I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these strories to make me feel embarassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.
Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last few days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.-Matt Lauer

