OU responds to Matt Lauer firing, shocked intern says he was “incredible”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio University students have long benefited from the school’s connection to Matt Lauer – primarily through internships at The Today Show.

Former NBC4 staff member Erin Laviola was a student intern with The Today Show in 2009 and says Lauer was always friendly and totally professional. “That’s why today’s news shocked me so much,” Laviola said. “I didn’t see this coming at all. So I instantly started racking my brain, was there anything I missed and I can honestly say no.”

Lauer was fired Wednesday over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Laviola says she got a call from a New York Times reporter two weeks ago asking about her time at the Today show. “When she wanted to know about the men, I talked about Matt Lauer by name and said he was incredible,” Laviola said. “I never saw anything inappropriate when I was there.”

Lauer is a 1997 graduate of Ohio University. He attended OU from 1975 to 1979 but left the school a few credits short in order to accept his first job in television. He returned in 1997 as the commencement speaker and was finally awarded his diploma.

Lauer joins former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes as the second, high-profile Ohio University graduate to fall from grace in a sexual misconduct scandal.

The University issued the following statement:

We are disappointed to hear of Matt Lauer’s alleged conduct at NBC News. We believe all people deserve to work in a safe, positive and nurturing environment, and that any incidence of sexual misconduct should be handled with the utmost respect and care.We also believe this news serves as an opportunity for continued dialogue w/ our faculty, staff & students about ethical workplace & personal values. We will sustain efforts to encourage a culture of respect & inclusiveness among our students &, ultimately, in our field.