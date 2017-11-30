Pan Demetriades Obituary

MACEDONIA, Ohio – On Thursday, November 30, 2017, Pan Demetriades, age 83, passed away in University Hospitals, Ahuja Medical Center, with his loving family at his bedside.

He was born in Alonia, Greece on February 25, 1934.

Pan is survived by his beloved wife, Anita Dolores (Russo) Demetriades; his children, grandchildren and other family member.

Public calling hours and Mass are being planned time and location will be announced in the coming days.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.