Rich Center for Autism looking to raise millions for much-needed expansion

Artist's rendition for expansion and renovation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rich Center for Autism began its campaign to renovate and expand its Youngstown building by two floors.

The Rich Center is trying to raise a total of $6 million, $2 million of which is already secured.

The school currently occupies the main floor of Youngstown State’s Fedor Hall but is now expanding to the floors below and above.

It’s wonderful news but the building hasn’t been renovated since anyone can remember.

The entire center will be updated with state-of-the-art equipment.

It will be able to double enrollment from its current 72 students.

Executive Director Melanie Carfolo said the Rich Center is bursting at the seams.

“We’ll have three levels. We’ll be able to have, hopefully, a life skills center, a state-of-the-art life skills center in the room next door, a parent room. Upstairs will have additional therapy spaces, a sensory room for older students. Right now, the one we have — which is wonderful — is mostly for younger students.”

In the fall of 2019, the center will have to temporarily relocate for the renovation.

The goal is to have the renovation finished and ready to go for the Rich Center’s 25th anniversary in the fall of 2020.

