Sharon seeks 1st trip to state finals since 1995

2017 PIAA Class AAA Football Western Final

Quaker Valley (12-1) vs. Sharon (10-3)

Friday, December 1 at North Hills (7 pm)

Winner will play either Middletown or Conwell Egan in the State Championship at Hershey

Road to the State Semifinal

Quaker Valley

Quakers 2 Aliquippa 0

Quakers 40 Seton-LaSalle 7

Quakers 51 Derry 29

Quakers 28 Ellwood City 0

Quakers 42 Seton-LaSalle 7

Aliquippa 22 Quakers 7

Quakers 42 Beaver Falls 14

Quakers 40 Hopewell 10

Quakers 39 Central Valley 0

Quakers 45 Beaver 21

Quakers 43 Neshannock 6

Quakers 52 McGuffey 20

Quakers 55 North Catholic 21

Sharon

Tigers 45 Forest Hills 25

Tigers 67 Karns City 17

Tigers 21 Mercyhurst Prep 14

Tigers 26 Slippery Rock 10

Tigers 21 Sharpsville 20

Tigers 62 Lakeview 0

South Range 34 Tigers 14

Tigers 60 Mercer 7

Tigers 24 Slippery Rock 7

Tigers 27 Hickory 6

Greenville 21 Tigers 14

Tigers 47 Reynolds 13

Wilmington 21 Tigers 7

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Quaker Valley, 37.4; Sharon, 33.3

Scoring Defense: Quaker Valley, 12.1; Sharon, 15.0

Getting to know: Quaker Valley

…The Quakers won their first WPIAL Championship in school history by defeating Aliquippa, 2-0, at Heinz Field two weeks ago. Their coach, Jerry Veshio was the school’s PA announcer for a number of years. After John Tortorea stepped down last year, they looked to Veshio – who had coached the Quakers in the 1980s.

Playoff History

Quaker Valley

State Playoff Record: 0-0

Results from the Western Final

None

Sharon

State Playoff Record: 14-7

State Championships: None

State Finalists: 2 (1994, 1995)

Results from the Western Finals

2000 (AA) – Aliquippa 20 Tigers 7

1998 (AA) – Shady Side Academy 21 Tigers 14

1995 (AAA) – Tigers 22 Belle Vernon 16 OT

1994 (AAA) – Tigers 14 McGuffey 7

Class AAA Championships by District

WPIAL – 8

…Last in 2016, Beaver Falls 30 Middletown 13

District 2 – 6

…Last in 1997, Berwick 17 Perry Traditional Academy 14

District 12 – 4

…Last in 2015, Imhotep Charter 40 Erie Cathedral Prep 3

District 11 – 4

…Last in 2010, Allentown Central Catholic 28 Bishop McDevitt 27

District 10 – 3

…Last in 2012, Erie Cathedral Prep24 Archbishop Wood 14