Sharon seeks 1st trip to state finals since 1995

2017 PIAA Class AAA Football Western Final
Quaker Valley (12-1) vs. Sharon (10-3)
Friday, December 1 at North Hills (7 pm)
Winner will play either Middletown or Conwell Egan in the State Championship at Hershey
Road to the State Semifinal
Quaker Valley
Quakers 2 Aliquippa 0
Quakers 40 Seton-LaSalle 7
Quakers 51 Derry 29
Quakers 28 Ellwood City 0
Quakers 42 Seton-LaSalle 7
Aliquippa 22 Quakers 7
Quakers 42 Beaver Falls 14
Quakers 40 Hopewell 10
Quakers 39 Central Valley 0
Quakers 45 Beaver 21
Quakers 43 Neshannock 6
Quakers 52 McGuffey 20
Quakers 55 North Catholic 21
Sharon
Tigers 45 Forest Hills 25
Tigers 67 Karns City 17
Tigers 21 Mercyhurst Prep 14
Tigers 26 Slippery Rock 10
Tigers 21 Sharpsville 20
Tigers 62 Lakeview 0
South Range 34 Tigers 14
Tigers 60 Mercer 7
Tigers 24 Slippery Rock 7
Tigers 27 Hickory 6
Greenville 21 Tigers 14
Tigers 47 Reynolds 13
Wilmington 21 Tigers 7
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Quaker Valley, 37.4; Sharon, 33.3
Scoring Defense: Quaker Valley, 12.1; Sharon, 15.0
Getting to know: Quaker Valley
…The Quakers won their first WPIAL Championship in school history by defeating Aliquippa, 2-0, at Heinz Field two weeks ago. Their coach, Jerry Veshio was the school’s PA announcer for a number of years. After John Tortorea stepped down last year, they looked to Veshio – who had coached the Quakers in the 1980s.
Playoff History
Quaker Valley
State Playoff Record: 0-0
Results from the Western Final
None
Sharon
State Playoff Record: 14-7
State Championships: None
State Finalists: 2 (1994, 1995)
Results from the Western Finals
2000 (AA) – Aliquippa 20 Tigers 7
1998 (AA) – Shady Side Academy 21 Tigers 14
1995 (AAA) – Tigers 22 Belle Vernon 16 OT
1994 (AAA) – Tigers 14 McGuffey 7
Class AAA Championships by District
WPIAL – 8
…Last in 2016, Beaver Falls 30 Middletown 13
District 2 – 6
…Last in 1997, Berwick 17 Perry Traditional Academy 14
District 12 – 4
…Last in 2015, Imhotep Charter 40 Erie Cathedral Prep 3
District 11 – 4
…Last in 2010, Allentown Central Catholic 28 Bishop McDevitt 27
District 10 – 3
…Last in 2012, Erie Cathedral Prep24 Archbishop Wood 14