Storm Team 27: Dry weather back in the forecast

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal. Warmer air moves in early next week.

Turning colder by the middle of the week with rain changing to snow.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 32

Friday: Scattered clouds. A little sunshine.

High: 45

Friday Night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 29

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 29

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 32 Low: 22

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 31 Low: 19