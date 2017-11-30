Storm Team 27: Tracking rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers will become likely early this afternoon. The showers will be light and should wrap up by early evening.

Better weather Friday and into the weekend.  Turning colder through the middle of next week.

FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing. Mainly afternoon. (70%)
High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)
Low: 32

Friday: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 35

Monday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing afternoon. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 35

Tuesday: Falling temperatures. Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 24

