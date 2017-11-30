Toyo Ruddle Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio – Toyo Ruddle, 84, passed away Thursday morning, November 30, 2017 in Brookdale Ravenna.

Toyo was born on March 10, 1933 in Okinawa, Japan.

She was a cook at Mary M’s in Warren until 2006.

She enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. She also danced with a Japanese group at the Canfield Fair every year in the Cultural Building.

Toyo will be deeply missed by her two children, Connie (Dennis) Hoover and Jeffery (Michelle) Ruddle and her grandchildren, Molly Ruddle and Robert Hoover.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Ruddle, whom she married in 1956 and passed away in 1963 and her sister and brother.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel at 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Burial will take place at Hershey Cemetery in Hershey, Pennsylvania, next to her husband.

Friends and family may leave their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.