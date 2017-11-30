Trump administration halts school lunch salt reduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pausing enforcement of an Obama-era plan to further reduce the amount of salt in school lunches.

The Obama administration had set targets that envisioned school reducing the amount of sodium in school meals each year.

But the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service announced Wednesday that it would keep the current targets for sodium levels reductions unchanged through 2019. Those targets are currently not more than 1,230 mg per meal for elementary, 1,360mg for middle and 1,420 mg for high schools.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said previously that relaxing the restrictions is necessary because children simply don’t eat the healthier meals.

But Margo Wootan with the Center for Science in the Public interest said the decision is “putting children’s health at risk.”